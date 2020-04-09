Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — About 1,000 patients in Washington state hospitals have confirmed or suspected diagnoses of coronavirus, according to a new count that shows earlier surveys had undercounted such admissions. The Seattle Times reports that Washington State Hospital Association statistics, current as of April 7, include 664 confirmed and another 331 suspected cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. About half of the cases are in King County hospitals. Cassie Sauer, the association’s executive director, said the updated count is from a new statewide reporting system that went into place on April 2. Authorities say the new hospitalization numbers, although higher than the earlier counts, still roughly track with models showing Washington is flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says a Department of Defense field hospital that had been set up by the football field where the Seattle Seahawks play due to the coronavirus outbreak will be returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so it can be deployed to another state facing more of a crisis. Late last month 300 hundred soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, had deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which was expected to create at least 250 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. The Seattle area saw the country’s first coronavirus outbreak, but Inslee and others have said they now don’t expect the state’s hospitals to be overwhelmed.

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as people accused of crimes have their trials delayed. The public health crisis could build a legal backlog that overwhelms courts across the country, leaving some defendants behind bars longer and forcing prosecutors to decide which cases to pursue and which to let slide. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. Many judges are holding hearings over the phone or video chat to keep all cases from grinding to a halt.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man. The Columbian reports Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m. Vancouver police said Bowers shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says Bowers fled and then emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.