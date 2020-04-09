Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Garnett recently found out that he’s going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. He’s struggling, as so many are, with the news and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. He also has dreams to chase, and one of them that he revealed in an interview with The Associated Press is that he would like to see the NBA back in Seattle one day.

UNDATED (AP) — The track world championships have been rescheduled for July 15-24, 2022. It’s the first major sports event to be repositioned in the wake of the 12-month postponement of the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event draws around 1,800 athletes from more than 200 countries. It will still be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The event at the expanded and remodeled venue was originally supposed to take place in August 2021. The rescheduling will make for a jam-packed track schedule in 2022. The Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 7 and the European track championships are set for Aug. 15-21.