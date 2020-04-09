AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 PM Over 150 venues and landmarks illuminated blue to honor essential workers – Over 150 sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, sports, civic and arts organizations across the country illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support in honor of millions of essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as part of the nationwide #LightItBlue Campaign. Locations include Capital One Arena in Washington, DC; Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre and The Vessel in New York; Atlanta City Hall and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; LA Convention Center and LAX Airport in Los Angeles; US Bank Building in Boise, ID; Boston City Hall and TD Garden in Boston; Millenium Monument in Chicago; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Jackson Square and Smoothie King Center in New Orleans; Lincoln Financial Field and One Liberty Place in Philadelphia; and Space Needle and CenturyLink Field in Seattle

Weblinks: , #LightItBlue

Contacts: Rachel Stand, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Rachel.Stand@hkstrategies.com; Whitney Norris, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Whitney.Norris@hkstrategies.com;

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 11 12:00 PM Bureau of Land Management Boise District Office offers the first virtual wild horse adoption in Idaho

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Heather Tiel-Nelson, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls, blm_id_newsroom@blm.gov, 1 208 736 2352