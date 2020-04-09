Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WILDFIRES

BOISE — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters must work in close quarters for weeks at a time. Wildfires have already broken out in Texas and Florida, and agencies are scrambling to finish plans for a new approach. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 930 words. WITH AP Photos and AP Video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Another 31,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the state economy shed thousands of jobs for the third consecutive week, officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Labor said nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. “Given the prognosis that we’re not going to return to normal anytime soon, we’re looking at dealing with this incredible influx of claims for a while,” said the agency’s director, Jani Revier. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 420 words. WITH AP Photos.

PROTOTYPE MICROREACTOR-IDAHO

BOISE — The U.S. Department of Defense wants to build a prototype advanced mobile nuclear microreactor at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, saying they are needed to ensure the military’s energy supply. The microreactor would be capable of producing one to 10 megawatts. A megawatt can power from about 400 to 900 homes, depending on energy consumption that is dependent on such things as air conditioning. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 330 words. WITH AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YELLOWSTONE

CODY, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park likely won’t reopen until May or later, delaying the start of its traditional summer season for millions of tourists because of the coronavirus outbreak, a park official said. “I don’t foresee us opening in the month of April,” park Superintendent Cam Sholly told Park County commissioners in a conference call Tuesday. SENT: 320 words. WITH AP Photos.