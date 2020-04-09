Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon schools closed through academic year due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon’s K-12 schools will remain closed through the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities say there are more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 30 deaths. Brown said Wednesday seniors who had passing grades in mid-March will receive passing grades in all their classes so they can graduate. Those who didn’t have passing grades will have until Aug. 31 to earn them and graduate. The governor asked school districts to work with those students and those families to help as many students as possible to graduate. Oregon has struggled to improve one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the nation.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PLASTICS

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

HUMAN REMAINS

Human remains found are that of woman with brown hair

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains discovered near Sweet Home are that of a woman with brown hair. Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a US Forest Service road east of Sweet Home. He says the agencies tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50. He says she is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy. Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death.

CARJACK SHOOTING

Police: Man dead after shooting 2, stealing car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man. The Columbian reports Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m. Vancouver police said Bowers shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says Bowers fled and then emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.

SCHOOLS PAYOUT TEACHER

School district pays $410K to employee who raised concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools will pay $410,000 to a former employee who said she was fired for raising red flags over a lack of safety for seventh-graders working with band saws and nail guns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland school board unanimously approved the settlement Tuesday. Only $60,000 of that settlement will be covered by the district’s insurance. District spokeswoman Karen Werstein says the rest will come out of the general fund. Marie Tyvoll sued the district for $930,000 in June 2018, alleging she was fired for her actions as a whistleblower nearly seven months earlier. In a statement Werstein said Portland Public Schools refutes Tyvoll’s claims.

ROMANCE NOVELIST-VIRUS RELEASE

Romance writer accused of murder seeks release due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show a romance novelist charged with killing her chef husband is asking a judge to leave jail and spend the rest of the coronavirus outbreak at an undisclosed guest house in the Portland area. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports lawyers for 69-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy claim their client’s age and diabetic history require her immediate transfer from the Multnomah County Detention Center to what they described as “alternate confinement.” Multnomah County prosecutors have rejected the release proposal outright, records show, and have argued that the court should hold a release hearing to determine whether Crampton Brophy is eligible for bail.

GORGE HIGHWAY

Gorge highway closure expanded after visitors trespass

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All public land is closed within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped people from trespassing onto parks and trails. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports following an influx of unruly crowds, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will shut down seven additional miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway, which leads to many of the area’s most popular hikes and waterfalls. The highway will now be closed from Larch Mountain to Angels Rest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The department previously closed the scenic highway from Angels Rest to Ainsworth.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov.’s dine-in ban extended; COVID-19 advisory panel meets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended an order prohibiting dine-in service at restaurants and bars as state officials reported four more deaths from the coronavirus. Oregon’s State Emergency Coordination Center said Tuesday the total number of deaths had reached 33 while confirmed cases increased to over 1,180 statewide. Brown’s original order banning dine-in service was set to expire next week but now aligns with her Stay Home, Save Lives order. Both will remain in effect until lifted by Brown. Brown also said her COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel met for the first time Tuesday. The panel of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals are reviewing the status of COVID-19 in the state and will make recommendations on future response efforts.