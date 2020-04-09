Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-HOSPITALIZATONS

Virus: Hospitalized patients in WA higher than early reports

About 1,000 patients in Washington state hospitals have confirmed or suspected diagnoses of coronavirus, according to a new count that shows earlier surveys had undercounted such admissions. The Seattle Times reports that Washington State Hospital Association statistics, current as of April 7, include 664 confirmed and another 331 suspected cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. About half of the cases are in King County hospitals. Cassie Sauer, the association’s executive director, said the updated count is from a new statewide reporting system that went into place on April 2. Authorities say the new hospitalization numbers, although higher than the earlier counts, still roughly track with models showing Washington is flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Virus: Inslee sending back DOD field hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says a Department of Defense field hospital that had been set up by the football field where the Seattle Seahawks play due to the coronavirus outbreak will be returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so it can be deployed to another state facing more of a crisis. Late last month 300 hundred soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, had deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which was expected to create at least 250 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. The Seattle area saw the country’s first coronavirus outbreak, but Inslee and others have said they now don’t expect the state’s hospitals to be overwhelmed.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS

Justice delayed: Virus crisis upends courts system across US

BOSTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as people accused of crimes have their trials delayed. The public health crisis could build a legal backlog that overwhelms courts across the country, leaving some defendants behind bars longer and forcing prosecutors to decide which cases to pursue and which to let slide. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. Many judges are holding hearings over the phone or video chat to keep all cases from grinding to a halt.

CARJACK SHOOTING

Police: Man dead after shooting 2, stealing car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who shot two people Tuesday in a rural area near Battle Ground as a 33-year-old Vancouver, Washington, man. The Columbian reports Brendan Bo Bowers died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting and car theft were reported shortly after 4 p.m. Vancouver police said Bowers shot two people with an AR-15-style weapon before stealing a car. The people shot were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says Bowers fled and then emergency responders were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to an area northeast of Battle Ground, just north of the Lewis River, and found Bowers dead.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PLASTICS

Pandemic deals blow to plastic bag bans, plastic reduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Just weeks ago, cities and even states across the U.S. were busy banning straws, limiting takeout containers and requiring shoppers to bring reusable bags or pay a small fee. The pandemic is quickly changing that. Massachusetts and Illinois just temporarily banned reusable bags in grocery stores, and Oregon this week put a pause on its new plastic bag ban as the coronavirus rages. The plastics industry has seized the moment and is lobbying to overturn existing bans on single-use plastics. Environmentalists worry that COVID-19, and the fear it engenders, could set back the movement to eliminate single-use plastics for years.

GORGE HIGHWAY

Gorge highway closure expanded after visitors trespass

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All public land is closed within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped people from trespassing onto parks and trails. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports following an influx of unruly crowds, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will shut down seven additional miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway, which leads to many of the area’s most popular hikes and waterfalls. The highway will now be closed from Larch Mountain to Angels Rest from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The department previously closed the scenic highway from Angels Rest to Ainsworth.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-COVIDIOT

Hawaii mayor: Florida man flouting quarantine was ‘covidiot’

HONOLULU (AP) — A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine a covidiot. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami isn’t taking credit for coining the word, but says he may be the first elected official to have used it in public. Bobby Edwards of Boynton Beach was arrested after landing on the island without proof that he had accommodations set up. A statewide order requires those arriving in the islands to quarantine for 14 days. Kawakami says the recent arrests of Edwards and two others sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spread of the coronavirus.

ROMANCE NOVELIST-VIRUS RELEASE

Romance writer accused of murder seeks release due to virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show a romance novelist charged with killing her chef husband is asking a judge to leave jail and spend the rest of the coronavirus outbreak at an undisclosed guest house in the Portland area. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports lawyers for 69-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy claim their client’s age and diabetic history require her immediate transfer from the Multnomah County Detention Center to what they described as “alternate confinement.” Multnomah County prosecutors have rejected the release proposal outright, records show, and have argued that the court should hold a release hearing to determine whether Crampton Brophy is eligible for bail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE-GLANCE

Nearly 400 virus deaths in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Health authorities in Washington on Tuesday announced more than 20 new coronavirus deaths in the state, bringing the total to at least 394. According to figures from the Department of Health, there are more than 8,600 confirmed cases in Washington. The bulk of the cases and deaths are in King and Snohomish counties. For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.

YAKIMA JAIL ESCAPE-ARREST

Washington state man gets 3 years after Yakima jailbreak

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state judge has sentenced an inmate to three years imprisonment after breaking out of the Yakima County jail with 13 other inmates last month. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that 27-year-old Scott Fidencio Lopez pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree escape and an unrelated charge of second-degree unlawful firearms possession. Authorities say Lopez and 13 other inmates escaped March 23 after a riot and all were captured within days. Authorities say the firearms case stems from his arrest in February following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors have dropped drug possession and reckless driving charges in exchange for his guilty pleas.