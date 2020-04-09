Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Initial unemployment claims in Oregon have spiked to more than a quarter-million in the past three weeks due to the coronavirus, state officials said Thursday. SENT: 210 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON HOSPITALS

SALEM, Ore. — Rural community hospitals in Oregon are seeing revenue plunge and resorting to laying off and firing employees to cope with a ban on elective surgeries while health officials battle the coronavirus outbreak. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 700 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MEDICAL SUPPLIES

With the federal stockpile drained of protective gear, states are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

OREGON SNOWPACK

Although Oregon’s mountain snow accumulation started slowly this season, snowpack now appears to be in good shape. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WILDFIRES

BOISE, Idaho. — They are two disasters that require opposite responses: To save lives and reduce the spread of COVID-19, people are being told to remain isolated. But in a wildfire, thousands of firefighters must work in close quarters for weeks at a time. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos, video.

IN BRIEF:

SECRETARY OF STATE CANDIDATE: Secretary of state candidate leaves GOP to run nonpartisan.

POLICE CHIEF LEAVE: West Linn police chief on leave pending investigation .

SLEEPING MAN MURDER: Teen who killed sleeping man will serve up to 7 years .

The AP-Portland, Ore.