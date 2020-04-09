AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 09.

Thursday, Apr. 09 11:30 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen helps distribute student meals in Everett, WA

Location: 12815 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

This event is open to the press. Please RSVP to Joseph Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Thursday, Apr. 09 3:00 PM Dem Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons host conference call on protecting voting rights – Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Chris Coons discuss protecting voting rights during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via conference call with a bipartisan group of secretaries of state, highlighting measures that ‘should be implemented by state and local election officials to ensure that everyone can safely cast a ballot during the upcoming primaries and in the general election’, and exploring the need for additional state election preparedness funding in the next federal stimulus package and the funding provided in the third stimulus package. Participating secretaries include: Alex Padilla (California); Kim Wyman (Washington state); Steve Simon (Minnesota); Mac Warner (West Virginia); Maggie Toulouse Oliver (New Mexico); Kyle Ardoin (Louisiana); Jim Condos (Vermont); Jena Griswold (Colorado); and Jeff Bullock (Delaware); and Delaware Election Commissioner Anthony Albence

Weblinks: http://klobuchar.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/amyklobuchar

Contacts: Nate Evans, Sen. Klobuchar press, 1 202 430 7973

Members of the media interested in joining the call should RSVP to Nate Evans at nate_evans@klobuchar.senate.gov * Register at https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/B543TTG1VF03RQL

Thursday, Apr. 09 8:00 PM Over 150 venues and landmarks illuminated blue to honor essential workers – Over 150 sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, sports, civic and arts organizations across the country illuminate in blue and post LED messages of support in honor of millions of essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as part of the nationwide #LightItBlue Campaign. Locations include Capital One Arena in Washington, DC; Madison Square Garden, One World Trade Center, Beacon Theatre and The Vessel in New York; Atlanta City Hall and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; LA Convention Center and LAX Airport in Los Angeles; US Bank Building in Boise, ID; Boston City Hall and TD Garden in Boston; Millenium Monument in Chicago; Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Jackson Square and Smoothie King Center in New Orleans; Lincoln Financial Field and One Liberty Place in Philadelphia; and Space Needle and CenturyLink Field in Seattle

Weblinks: , #LightItBlue

Contacts: Rachel Stand, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Rachel.Stand@hkstrategies.com; Whitney Norris, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Whitney.Norris@hkstrategies.com;

Thursday, Apr. 09 Construction workers hold nationwide coronavirus safety stand down – Construction workers across the country hold coronavirus (COVID-19) safety stand down, as part of a nationwide safety campaign organized by the Associated General Contractors of America. Takes place at specific construction sites in cities including Wichita Falls, TX; Rockford, IL; Denver; Oregon City, OR; Las Vegas; and Kennewick, WA

Weblinks: http://www.agc.org, https://twitter.com/AGCofA

Contacts: Brian Turmail, AGC of America public affairs, turmailb@agc.org, 1 703 459 0238

Locations: https://www.agc.org/sites/default/files/Files/Communications/Safety_Stand_Down.pdf

Friday, Apr. 10 Good Friday – Good Friday (aka Holy Friday), religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Friday, Apr. 10 Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’ stage show released on Amazon Prime for coronavirus relief efforts – ‘Fleabag’, 2019 recording of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning one-woman show made available on Amazon Prime to raise money for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts and the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund, for freelancers affected by the pandemic. Directed by Vicky Jones, the show returned to Wyndham’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited season last year that was billed as ‘the last time Waller-Bridge will perform the piece’ * ‘Fleabag’ was adapted into a TV series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016, with a second series of the show released in 2019

Weblinks: http://amzn.to/2UThWAT, https://twitter.com/fleabag

Contacts: Amazon Prime Video press, amazonprimevideo@theacademypr.com