Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has resigned, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests in Oregon’s largest city. An African American lieutenant on the force replaced her. The shakeup comes as police have been sharply criticized for using what some people called inappropriate force against some protesters. New Police Chief Chuck Lovell said at a press conference that his appointment was completely unexpected and he’s going to care about the community. Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, police using tear gas and firing sponge-tipped projectiles.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver, Washington, has started reopening after a coronavirus outbreak infected 132 people and forced the fruit processor to shut down. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company restarted operations last week after the Clark County public health department approved it. A Firestone spokesperson says the company plans to ramp up production as more employees return from mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and receive training on new safety procedures. Clark County’s public health department has linked 132 coronavirus cases to the company since May 23, making it the largest known workplace outbreak in the Portland area.

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.

UNDATED (AP) — One Good Thing, each day. That’s the idea behind AP’s daily look at acts of kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice in times of pandemic. A whimsical gesture to distract neighbors from anxiety or cabin fever. Support for a person thrown out of a job, a patient struggling with COVID-19 or the medical professional toiling to save them. Months later there’s been no end to the good deeds we’ve found. From giant cinnamon rolls baked to benefit a food bank, to a serenade for hospital workers, they’re reminders that goodness and decency not only endure despite the coronavirus but often flourish because of it.