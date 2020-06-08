AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Jun. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 08 8:30 AM Idaho Gov. Little holds press conferences on public safety – Idaho Governor Brad Little and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill hold press conferences regarding public safety, at Twin Falls County Courthouse, 427 Shoshone St, Twin Falls (8:30 AM MDT), Bonneville County Courthouse, 605 N Capitol Ave, Idaho Falls (10:35 AM MDT), and Coeur d’Alene City Hall, 710 W Mullan Ave, Coeur d’Alene (1:45 PM MDT)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 09 7:30 AM Coeur d’Alene Chamber virtual Upbeat Breakfast – Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce virtual Upbeat Breakfast presented by the North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.cdachamber.com/, https://twitter.com/cdachamber

Contacts: Brenda Young, Coeur d’Alene Chamber Program and Events Director , Brenda@CdAChamber.com, 1 208 415 0110

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 09 12:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts AARP telephone town hall to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 09 – Wednesday, Jun. 10 Idaho Threat Assessment Conference – Idaho Threat Assessment Conference, presented by Boise State University and Boise Police Department

Location: Boise State University, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://security.boisestate.edu/idaho-threat-assessment, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Val Urunga, Boise State University, valuranga@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 3227