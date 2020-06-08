Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight protest. That brought severe criticism Monday from City Council members, including Teresa Mosqueda, who called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign. Council President Lorena Gonzalez said the time is past for mere reform of the police department, and the council must think in a “transformational way” about how the city views public safety and funds police. Durkan’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

State granted joint jurisdiction in restraint death probe

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The state Attorney General’s office has been granted concurrent jurisdiction in the investigation into the death of a black man who died while in Tacoma Police custody. News outlets report the move by Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett Monday allows Bob Ferguson’s office to review Manual Ellis’ March death. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee pledged an independent state review after the Pierce County prosecutor’s work was complete, but Robnett said she didn’t want to wait, granting Ferguson’s office access to the case immediately. The state patrol will review the Pierce County sheriff’s investigation of Ellis’ death. Ferguson’s office determine whether any different charging decisions need to be made by the attorney general.

FARM WORKER LAWSUIT-HOUSING

Farm workers union sues Washington over virus housing rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A farm workers union has sued two Washington state agencies over rules that would allow workers to sleep in close quarters on bunk beds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald reported the lawsuit filed last week by Familias Unidas por la Justicia seeks to repeal parts of rules adopted by the Department of Labor & Industries and the Department of Health. The rules allow farm operators to avoid restrictions on bed spacing in dormitory-style housing by establishing groups of up to 15 workers who are kept separate from other workers. The union says the regulations are contrary to scientific evidence.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform

HOUSTON (AP) — The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd has drawn thousands of mourners to a church in Houston, where he grew up. The service took place Monday as his death continues spurring protesters, leaders and cities around the world into action two weeks after his death at the hands of police. Mourners, many wearing T-shirts and masks reading “I Can’t Breathe,” stood 6 feet distance apart, pausing briefly to view his casket. Floyd’s funeral will be Tuesday, followed by burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in suburban Pearland, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Biden met with Floyd’s relatives in Houston

The lead attorney for George Floyd’s family said the grieving relatives met with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for an hour Monday in Houston. Ben Crump said Biden’s “compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” and he described the visit as an example of “what will begin to heal America” as citizens around the country demand changes to police practices after Floyd’s death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRUIT PLANT

Fruit processor reopening after virus outbreak infected 132

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver, Washington, has started reopening after a coronavirus outbreak infected 132 people and forced the fruit processor to shut down. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company restarted operations last week after the Clark County public health department approved it. A Firestone spokesperson says the company plans to ramp up production as more employees return from mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and receive training on new safety procedures. Clark County’s public health department has linked 132 coronavirus cases to the company since May 23, making it the largest known workplace outbreak in the Portland area.

CANADA-BORDER

Canada eases border restriction, allows immediate family in

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada. It’s a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronarivus pandemic. Trudeau says anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians. He says they will have have to say in Canada for at least 15 days.

PLANE CRASH-SIOUX FALLS

Pilot killed in crash of small plane in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small cargo plane was killed when the aircraft crashed during takeoff in Sioux Falls. Officials say he was the only one on board when the twin-engine Mitsubishi went down about 4 a.m. Sunday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. The facility’s executive director, Dan Letellier, says the plane had some sort of problem and crashed about a half mile from where he took off. Officials say the pilot originally departed from Everett, Washington to transfer cargo to Huron, but he was diverted to Sioux Falls around 1:40 a.m. because of thunderstorms in the Huron area, the Argus Leader reported.

WYOMING PLANE CRASH

Single-engine plane crashes in Wyoming lake; passenger dies

LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in a Wyoming lake, killing a passenger. Fremont County sheriff’s officials say campers helped the pilot, Scott Fitzgerald, of Port Angeles, Washington, get out of Frye Lake southwest of Lander in Shoshone National Forest after the crash Sunday morning. Fitzgerald was taken to a local hospital, then to one out of state. His condition wasn’t known. The crash killed the passenger, a 33-year-old Lander man whose name wasn’t released. Witnesses said the Kitfox plane flew low and wobbled before plunging into the lake and catching fire. Search and rescue workers later removed the victim and plane from the lake.

AP-US-CLASS-OF-2020-CRISIS-GENERATION

Class of 2020: Battle-scarred and resilient amid new crises

They are the Class of 2020, born in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and coming of age in another tumultuous time. The Associated Press spoke with and photographed several graduating high school seniors to talk about where they’ve been and where they’re going. Some of them have experienced other traumatic life events, from the loss of a parent to natural disasters and life amid gun violence. They’ve been pegged by some as spoiled or coddled. But having made it through a Great Recession, gun violence devastating natural disasters and now a pandemic and nationwide protests over police killings, they say they are resilient and ready for the challenges ahead.