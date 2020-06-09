Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The backers of a proposed ballot initiative to increase Idaho’s public education funding are suing the state in federal court. They contend emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally limited their ability to collect signatures. Reclaim Idaho filed the lawsuit against Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Monday. It asks a federal judge to grant a temporary 48-day extension to collect signatures and allow them to collect the signatures electronically. The group says the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order didn’t include any exceptions for the First Amendment-protected process of signature gathering. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined comment on the lawsuit.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — New numbers released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 60% of Idaho’s coronavirus-related deaths are among residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that so far nearly 290 people at 25 long-term care facilities have contracted COVID-19. Of them, 52 people have died. That’s well over half of the 83 coronavirus deaths recorded in Idaho so far. The state had previously refused to reveal facility-specific case numbers during the public health crisis. The Idaho Statesman newspaper in Boise warned last week that it would sue unless the records were released.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether the Legislature can transfer 18 technology employees and $2.7 million from the superintendent of public instruction’s office to the state board of education. Lawmakers approved the move earlier this year, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra sued. She contends that the Legislature’s move illegally strips her office of core duties. But attorneys for the board of education and the Legislature argue that the technology functions aren’t core duties and it’s the Legislature’s right to appropriate funds and positions as it sees fit.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents on unemployment could receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work under a plan Gov. Brad Little announced Friday. The Republican governor says he’s concerned unemployment benefits could encourage people to stay home. The $100 million in bonus incentive money is from the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal relief. Part-time workers would receive $750 under the governor’s plan. The state’s unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5%. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little’s four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are signs the economy is turning around.