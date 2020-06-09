Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The state Attorney General’s office has been granted concurrent jurisdiction in the investigation into the death of a black man who died while in Tacoma Police custody. News outlets report the move by Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett Monday allows Bob Ferguson’s office to review Manual Ellis’ March death. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee pledged an independent state review after the Pierce County prosecutor’s work was complete, but Robnett said she didn’t want to wait, granting Ferguson’s office access to the case immediately. The state patrol will review the Pierce County sheriff’s investigation of Ellis’ death. Ferguson’s office determine whether any different charging decisions need to be made by the attorney general.

UNDATED (AP) — More of the first volunteers are starting to trickle back to their desks at federal agencies in the coronavirus lockdown. In the third month after Americans began sheltering in place and worksites began closing, the Energy Department says the first voluntary returns of a small number of headquarters workers began Monday. The State Department and Agriculture Department also have some workers returning to job places this month. But a surge in cases in Boston and Dallas has led the Environmental Protection Agency to put on hold its timeline for getting workers back to regional offices there.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A farm workers union has sued two Washington state agencies over rules that would allow workers to sleep in close quarters on bunk beds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald reported the lawsuit filed last week by Familias Unidas por la Justicia seeks to repeal parts of rules adopted by the Department of Labor & Industries and the Department of Health. The rules allow farm operators to avoid restrictions on bed spacing in dormitory-style housing by establishing groups of up to 15 workers who are kept separate from other workers. The union says the regulations are contrary to scientific evidence.