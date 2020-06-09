Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has resigned, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests in Oregon’s largest city. An African American lieutenant on the force replaced her. The shakeup comes as police have been sharply criticized for using what some people called inappropriate force against some protesters. New Police Chief Chuck Lovell said at a press conference that his appointment was completely unexpected and he’s going to care about the community. Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, police using tear gas and firing sponge-tipped projectiles.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRUIT PLANT

Fruit processor reopening after virus outbreak infected 132

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver, Washington, has started reopening after a coronavirus outbreak infected 132 people and forced the fruit processor to shut down. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company restarted operations last week after the Clark County public health department approved it. A Firestone spokesperson says the company plans to ramp up production as more employees return from mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and receive training on new safety procedures. Clark County’s public health department has linked 132 coronavirus cases to the company since May 23, making it the largest known workplace outbreak in the Portland area.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-FOLLOWING UP

A look back, and follow-up, on coronavirus good-deed tales

One Good Thing, each day. That’s the idea behind AP’s daily look at acts of kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice in times of pandemic. A whimsical gesture to distract neighbors from anxiety or cabin fever. Support for a person thrown out of a job, a patient struggling with COVID-19 or the medical professional toiling to save them. Months later there’s been no end to the good deeds we’ve found. From giant cinnamon rolls baked to benefit a food bank, to a serenade for hospital workers, they’re reminders that goodness and decency not only endure despite the coronavirus but often flourish because of it.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland police arrest at least 50 following protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they arrested least 50 people after things like balloons of paint and full cans of beverages were thrown at officers following George Floyd protests. Authorities said most of the demonstrations Saturday were peaceful. However, in a statement police said several hundred people gathered downtown Saturday night, pushed on fencing and threw fireworks at officers. Two deputies were injured, police said. Following orders to disperse police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TEAR GAS

Oregon city joins others in curbing tear gas, police tactics

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler on Saturday ordered the city’s police to stop using a common type of tear gas except as a last resort in life-threatening situations, making it one of several cities that have started restricting law enforcement tactics in response to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd. Wheeler said he shares community concerns about the use of CS gas, especially during a respiratory-illness pandemic. Critics have called on the Portland Police Bureau to permanently ban the use of CS gas on protesters.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Multnomah County applies to ease coronavirus restrictions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County officials submitted reopening framework to Gov. Kate Brown’s office Friday in the hope of beginning phase 1 of the state’s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions. If approved, restaurants in Multnomah County on June 12 could once again offer dine-in service, gyms could open, personal services would be available by appointment and the gathering size would increase from 10 people to 25. Multnomah, which is state’s most populous county, is the only county in Oregon that has not yet entered phase 1. As of Friday, at least 161 people across Oregon have died from the coronavirus and more than 4,570 in the state have tested positive for the disease.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Districts jettison school police officers amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An increasing number of school districts are rethinking the presence of school resource officers in their schools amid the national outrage over the death of George Floyd. Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, on Thursday cut its ties with the Portland Police Bureau and joins a handful of other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are mulling the fate of such programs. Protesters in some cities, including Portland, have demanded the removal of the officers from schools. Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck during an arrest while he was handcuffed.