Oregon Daybook

Tuesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Capitol Hill Ocean Week – Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW), hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, with speakers including Independent Sen. Angus King; Democrats Sens. Jeff Merkley and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Ed Case, Kathy Castor, Joe Cunningham, Raul Grijalva, Deb Haaland, Jared Huffman, Marcy Kaptur, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Joe Neguse, Jimmy Panetta; and Republicans Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Brian Mast * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/, https://twitter.com/marinesanctuary, #VirtualCHOW

Contacts: Chip Weiskotten , National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, chip@marinesanctuary.org, 1 518 669 3936

Tuesday, Jun. 09 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Ron Wyden highlights ‘the benefits of supercharged unemployment insurance for families nationwide’ – Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden highlights ‘the benefits of supercharged unemployment insurance for families nationwide’, via press conference call with workers Karen Kent and Jared Strickland, and MomsRising executive director and CEO Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, held ahead of today’s Committee hearing on ‘Unemployment Insurance During COVID-19: The CARES Act and the Role of Unemployment Insurance During the Pandemic’

Weblinks: http://finance.senate.gov

Contacts: Ashley Schapitl, Sen. Ron Wyden , ashley_schapitl@finance.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4515

Tuesday, Jun. 09 – Saturday, Jun. 13 6:00 PM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks at CWA virtual conference – Communications Workers of America Legislative-Political Conference continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.cwa-union.org/, https://twitter.com/CWAUnion

Contacts: CWA, news@cwa-union.org, 1 202 434 1100

Thursday, Jun. 11 – Friday, Jun. 12 Digital Summit Portland – Digital Summit Portland, digital strategies forum includes Marketing, UX & Design, Search, Content, and Mobile

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://portland.digitalsummit.com/, https://twitter.com/DigitalSummits, #DigitalSummit

Contacts: Digital Summits, registration@digitalsummit.com, 1 919 529 5373