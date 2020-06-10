Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives were suspicious and then police got involved after 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long. Soon strangers around the world were following the case, transfixed by the strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell. The investigation now includes the deaths of their former spouses, rumors of doomsday cult-like beliefs and a sudden move to Hawaii. The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell’s rural Idaho home. The remains haven’t been identified. He’s been arrested on suspicion of concealing or destructing evidence.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and lawmakers have announced a plan allowing cities and counties to tap into $200 million of federal coronavirus relief money to pay police and other public safety workers as long as property taxes are also reduced. The plan announced Monday is using part of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money to help with the pandemic. Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize specific details. Property taxes became a top issue in the legislative session earlier this year as explosive growth in parts of the state caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says multiple student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after some teams started returning to the Idaho campus for workouts. The Idaho Statesman reported that the university declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played, citing federal privacy laws. The Statesman previously reported that the football and women’s soccer teams started to return to campus last week for volunteer workouts. University spokesperson Joe Nickell says about 40 student-athletes underwent COVID-19 testing before workouts could begin Monday. Those who tested positive are expected to follow guidance from health care providers before returning to campus.