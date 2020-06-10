Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with sheets and bags Wednesday, several hours after the city’s council members had a meeting about relocating it. A white sheet that read “BLM” covered the fence in front of the monument after the Portsmouth city council met Tuesday to discuss its removal, WVEC-TV reported. Mayor John Rowe proposed allocating $100,000 to remove the statue and possibly relocate it to a local cemetery. The question about who owns the monument has been a roadblock in the city’s long quest to remove it. A recent bill signed by Gov. Ralph Northam will allow cities to move or alter Confederate monuments they own starting July 1.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 120 workers at a seafood plant on the coast of Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, causing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 numbers. About 95% were asymptomatic. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases in the state, with at least 169 deaths. Pacific Seafood has since suspended all operations at the Newport, Oregon, facility. Lincoln County Public Health officials are working on contact tracing and urging people, who know they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-isolate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will make policing changes that include ending the use of patrol officers on public transit and redirecting $7 million from the police budget and $5 million from other city funds to communities of color. Wheeler said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that he also planned to dissolve the police gun violence reduction team, ban choke holds and reform the use of consent searches in traffic stops. He said bold action is necessary in the wake of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — TriMet and Oregon’s smaller transit agencies want lawmakers to let them spend payroll tax dollars on basic operations instead of expanding service and converting diesel fleets to lower-emission vehicles. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that under a 2017 transportation bill, Oregon lawmakers added a 0.1% tax on employer payrolls statewide to enhance public transit. But agencies now say they need the money to shore up their core budgets and avoid layoffs. Transit agencies lobbied lawmakers on that front Monday during a legislative hearing of the Joint Committee on Transportation. TriMet, the Eugene-area’s Lane Transit District and the nonprofit Oregon Transit Association told lawmakers COVID-19’s effect on ridership will likely continue for months if not years.