Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — A Black Lives Matter group is suing the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County filed the emergency lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons against crowds that have demonstrated against racism and police brutality. The city attorney’s office said it is reviewing the complaint. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. They promised a ban on using one type of tear gas, but officers used it again.

UNDATED (AP) — More of the first volunteers are starting to trickle back to their desks at federal agencies in the coronavirus lockdown. In the third month after Americans began sheltering in place and worksites began closing, the Energy Department says the first voluntary returns of a small number of headquarters workers began Monday. The State Department and Agriculture Department also have some workers returning to job places this month. But a surge in cases in Boston and Dallas has led the Environmental Protection Agency to put on hold its timeline for getting workers back to regional offices there.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the killing of two men last month in Rainier Beach. Detectives tracked the suspect to Federal Way where he was arrested Sunday and booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. Seattle police say a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot of a Rainier Beach grocery store on May 23 before shots were fired. Authorities say two men died. The name of the suspect was not released.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 120 workers at a seafood plant on the coast of Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, causing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 numbers. About 95% were asymptomatic. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases in the state, with at least 169 deaths. Pacific Seafood has since suspended all operations at the Newport, Oregon, facility. Lincoln County Public Health officials are working on contact tracing and urging people, who know they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-isolate.