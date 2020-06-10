Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Running back Carlos Hyde has admired the Seahawks from afar for a while. So it made sense he would jump at the chance to sign with Seattle this offseason and help build depth in the Seahawks backfield. Hyde is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career last year with Houston. But he knows that while he was the featured back with the Texans, that probably won’t be the case with Seattle. Hyde says he understands Chris Carson is expected to be the starter and Hyde is likely competing for the role as No. 2.