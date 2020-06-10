ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

01-17-29-38-42

(one, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

Lotto America

13-16-33-38-52, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4

(thirteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.95 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

1-6-5

(one, six, five)

Pick 3 Night

7-8-6

(seven, eight, six)

Powerball

10-33-41-52-54, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

(ten, thirty-three, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Weekly Grand

02-09-11-15-29

(two, nine, eleven, fifteen, twenty-nine)