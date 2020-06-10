AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 10.

Wednesday, Jun. 10 1:00 PM SBA regional press conference call on PPP progress – SBA Pacific Northwest Region Regional Administrator Jeremy Field provides an update on the progress of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including the recent enactment of the PPP Flexibility Act, information on remaining funds, and local business stories from the field, via press conference call for news media in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state

Thursday, Jun. 11 10:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

