Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

2 kids vanished, and it just got stranger. Now, a grim turn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives were suspicious and then police got involved after 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long. Soon strangers around the world were following the case, transfixed by the strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell. The investigation now includes the deaths of their former spouses, rumors of doomsday cult-like beliefs and a sudden move to Hawaii. The case took a grim turn Tuesday when investigators announced they found human remains while searching at Chad Daybell’s rural Idaho home. The remains haven’t been identified. He’s been arrested on suspicion of concealing or destructing evidence.

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Chad Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence Tuesday. He had married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has since been charged with child abandonment. Then-7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say the couple lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts.

Governor eyes coronavirus aid distribution tied to tax limit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and lawmakers have announced a plan allowing cities and counties to tap into $200 million of federal coronavirus relief money to pay police and other public safety workers as long as property taxes are also reduced. The plan announced Monday is using part of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money to help with the pandemic. Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize specific details. Property taxes became a top issue in the legislative session earlier this year as explosive growth in parts of the state caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes.

Some Boise State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says multiple student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after some teams started returning to the Idaho campus for workouts. The Idaho Statesman reported that the university declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played, citing federal privacy laws. The Statesman previously reported that the football and women’s soccer teams started to return to campus last week for volunteer workouts. University spokesperson Joe Nickell says about 40 student-athletes underwent COVID-19 testing before workouts could begin Monday. Those who tested positive are expected to follow guidance from health care providers before returning to campus.

Reclaim Idaho sues for more time to collect signatures

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The backers of a proposed ballot initiative to increase Idaho’s public education funding are suing the state in federal court. They contend emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutionally limited their ability to collect signatures. Reclaim Idaho filed the lawsuit against Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Monday. It asks a federal judge to grant a temporary 48-day extension to collect signatures and allow them to collect the signatures electronically. The group says the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order didn’t include any exceptions for the First Amendment-protected process of signature gathering. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden declined comment on the lawsuit.

Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.