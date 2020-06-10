Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cases at seafood plant cause spike in Oregon COVID numbers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 120 workers at a seafood plant on the coast of Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, causing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 numbers. About 95% were asymptomatic. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases in the state, with at least 169 deaths. Pacific Seafood has since suspended all operations at the Newport, Oregon, facility. Lincoln County Public Health officials are working on contact tracing and urging people, who know they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-isolate.

Portland mayor lays out first steps for police reform

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will make policing changes that include ending the use of patrol officers on public transit and redirecting $7 million from the police budget and $5 million from other city funds to communities of color. Wheeler said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that he also planned to dissolve the police gun violence reduction team, ban choke holds and reform the use of consent searches in traffic stops. He said bold action is necessary in the wake of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Oregon transit agencies seek spending flexibility

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — TriMet and Oregon’s smaller transit agencies want lawmakers to let them spend payroll tax dollars on basic operations instead of expanding service and converting diesel fleets to lower-emission vehicles. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that under a 2017 transportation bill, Oregon lawmakers added a 0.1% tax on employer payrolls statewide to enhance public transit. But agencies now say they need the money to shore up their core budgets and avoid layoffs. Transit agencies lobbied lawmakers on that front Monday during a legislative hearing of the Joint Committee on Transportation. TriMet, the Eugene-area’s Lane Transit District and the nonprofit Oregon Transit Association told lawmakers COVID-19’s effect on ridership will likely continue for months if not years.

Grand jury clears 3 deputies who shot, killed man in April

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has concluded that three Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified in their use of deadly force on a man in response to an April 11 call in the Milwaukie area. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shooting happened at the home of Lori and Tim Barker after she called 911 to report that her husband had been drinking and was acting irrationally. According to the sheriff’s office, Barker said her husband was armed and that she was unable to safely leave the house. The sheriff’s office says deputies Nate Ariel, Tanner Davis and Janson Bento found Timothy Barker with a shotgun before they fired a total of 10 rounds at Barker. He died at the scene.

Portland police chief resigns amid George Floyd protests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has resigned, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests in Oregon’s largest city. An African American lieutenant on the force replaced her. The shakeup comes as police have been sharply criticized for using what some people called inappropriate force against some protesters. New Police Chief Chuck Lovell said at a press conference that his appointment was completely unexpected and he’s going to care about the community. Demonstrators held two peaceful George Floyd protests in Portland but a third one that lasted until the early hours of Monday resulted in at least 20 arrests, police using tear gas and firing sponge-tipped projectiles.

Fruit processor reopening after virus outbreak infected 132

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver, Washington, has started reopening after a coronavirus outbreak infected 132 people and forced the fruit processor to shut down. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the company restarted operations last week after the Clark County public health department approved it. A Firestone spokesperson says the company plans to ramp up production as more employees return from mandatory 14-day quarantine periods and receive training on new safety procedures. Clark County’s public health department has linked 132 coronavirus cases to the company since May 23, making it the largest known workplace outbreak in the Portland area.

Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.

A look back, and follow-up, on coronavirus good-deed tales

One Good Thing, each day. That’s the idea behind AP’s daily look at acts of kindness, generosity and self-sacrifice in times of pandemic. A whimsical gesture to distract neighbors from anxiety or cabin fever. Support for a person thrown out of a job, a patient struggling with COVID-19 or the medical professional toiling to save them. Months later there’s been no end to the good deeds we’ve found. From giant cinnamon rolls baked to benefit a food bank, to a serenade for hospital workers, they’re reminders that goodness and decency not only endure despite the coronavirus but often flourish because of it.