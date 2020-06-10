Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Black Lives Matter sues over violent Seattle police tactics

SEATTLE (AP) — A Black Lives Matter group is suing the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County filed the emergency lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons against crowds that have demonstrated against racism and police brutality. The city attorney’s office said it is reviewing the complaint. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. They promised a ban on using one type of tear gas, but officers used it again.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL WORKERS

Volunteers reopening some federal offices closed in pandemic

More of the first volunteers are starting to trickle back to their desks at federal agencies in the coronavirus lockdown. In the third month after Americans began sheltering in place and worksites began closing, the Energy Department says the first voluntary returns of a small number of headquarters workers began Monday. The State Department and Agriculture Department also have some workers returning to job places this month. But a surge in cases in Boston and Dallas has led the Environmental Protection Agency to put on hold its timeline for getting workers back to regional offices there.

FATAL SHOOTING-ARREST

Police arrest teen in Rainier Valley double homicide case

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the killing of two men last month in Rainier Beach. Detectives tracked the suspect to Federal Way where he was arrested Sunday and booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. Seattle police say a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot of a Rainier Beach grocery store on May 23 before shots were fired. Authorities say two men died. The name of the suspect was not released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Cases at seafood plant cause spike in Oregon COVID numbers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 120 workers at a seafood plant on the coast of Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, causing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 numbers. About 95% were asymptomatic. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases in the state, with at least 169 deaths. Pacific Seafood has since suspended all operations at the Newport, Oregon, facility. Lincoln County Public Health officials are working on contact tracing and urging people, who know they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-isolate.

POLICE CHIEF-DEMOTED

Snohomish police chief reassigned amid outcry over protests

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish city leaders say their police chief is being demoted amid public outcry over his comments about armed vigilantes gathering in the city. The Daily Herald reports Keith Rogers will stay on as a lieutenant. Rogers has received wide public condemnation and calls for resignation after referring to a hundred armed vigilantes converging in Snohomish on May 31 as a festive night of tailgating and celebratory pleasantries. Among those gathered in the historic downtown were a man waving a Confederate flag and people flaunting patches of a hate group’s coded insignia on tactical gear. They were there for the supposed purpose of protecting boutiques from alleged leftist looting threats that never materialized.

STARBUCKS-VIRUS

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks took a virus-related revenue hit potentially exceeding $3 billion in its third quarter. The brewer said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the virus outbreak also slashed its operating income between $2 billion and $2.2. billion as the virus raged. Starbucks was forced to close its stores to customers, but continued to operate pick-up and other services in most locations.

WHATCOM LAND TRUST

Whatcom Land Trust to buy, protect wetland near creek

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Ecology has partnered with Whatcom Land Trust on a conservation project that would protect coastal wetland and the fish and wildlife who depend on it. The Bellingham Herald reported that the Whatcom Land Trust has received a $915,000 grant to buy and protect wetland along California Creek. The grant is expected to go toward a $1.3 million plan to buy four pieces of land along the creek that is a major tributary to Drayton Harbor near Blaine. With the new land purchase, Whatcom Land Trust will own about 53 acres at the mouth of creek where it empties into the harbor.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Seattle council members protest after tear gas used on crowd

SEATTLE (AP) — Just days after Seattle’s mayor and police chief promised a month-long moratorium on using a type of tear gas to disperse protesters, the department used it again during an overnight demonstration, bringing severe criticism Monday from City Council members, vows to overhaul the department and calls for the mayor to consider resigning. Under pressure from councilors, protesters and dozens of other elected leaders who have demanded that officers dial back their tactics, the Seattle Police Department said Monday it would remove barricades near the East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where protesters and riot squads have faced off nightly.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

State granted joint jurisdiction in restraint death probe

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The state Attorney General’s office has been granted concurrent jurisdiction in the investigation into the death of a black man who died while in Tacoma Police custody. News outlets report the move by Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett Monday allows Bob Ferguson’s office to review Manual Ellis’ March death. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee pledged an independent state review after the Pierce County prosecutor’s work was complete, but Robnett said she didn’t want to wait, granting Ferguson’s office access to the case immediately. The state patrol will review the Pierce County sheriff’s investigation of Ellis’ death. Ferguson’s office determine whether any different charging decisions need to be made by the attorney general.

FARM WORKER LAWSUIT-HOUSING

Farm workers union sues Washington over virus housing rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A farm workers union has sued two Washington state agencies over rules that would allow workers to sleep in close quarters on bunk beds during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald reported the lawsuit filed last week by Familias Unidas por la Justicia seeks to repeal parts of rules adopted by the Department of Labor & Industries and the Department of Health. The rules allow farm operators to avoid restrictions on bed spacing in dormitory-style housing by establishing groups of up to 15 workers who are kept separate from other workers. The union says the regulations are contrary to scientific evidence.