Oregon Daybook

Wednesday, Jun. 10 12:00 PM Oregon Employment Dept media briefing – Oregon Employment Dept Acting Director David Gerstenfeld weekly media briefing, via video conference, to share updates onthe latest available data on unemployment claims processing progress, communications progress, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, the volunteer call program and other issues the department is currently addressing

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Ariane Le Chevallier, Oregon Employment Dept media, ariane.lechevallier@oregon.gov, 1 971 201 1214

Via Zoom video conference (teleconference option also available); Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing OED_Communications@oregon.gov by 11:00 a.m. PT on Wed., June 10. Video conference call in information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP

Wednesday, Jun. 10 1:00 PM SBA regional press conference call on PPP progress – SBA Pacific Northwest Region Regional Administrator Jeremy Field provides an update on the progress of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including the recent enactment of the PPP Flexibility Act, information on remaining funds, and local business stories from the field, via press conference call for news media in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state

Weblinks: http://www.sba.gov/, https://twitter.com/SBAPacificNW

Contacts: Sean Wilson, SBA, sean.wilson@sba.gov, 1 503 326 7251; Melanie Norton, SBA, melanie.norton@sba.gov, 1 206 604 2957 ;

RSVP: https://SBApacNW-MediaCall-June10.eventbrite.com Please RSVP by 12 p.m. PDT. An email with the conference pass code will be sent out via email approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time of the event to all who registered in advance * Call at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, 2 p.m. Mountain Time, 12 p.m. Alaska Time