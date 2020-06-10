AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 10.

Wednesday, Jun. 10 8:00 AM Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife holds special committee meetings – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife holds special committee meetings via Zoom, including Columbia River Policy Workgroup meeting (8:00 AM PDT), and Wolf Committee meeting (1:00 PM PDT)

Columbia River Policy Workgroup Meeting – Commissioners McIsaac, Kehoe, Graybill Location: Zoom Link (https://rossstrategic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vkHdzzc2Ra-bttqu6FmEeQ) Join by telephone: 1 646 558 8656 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 922 3514 6454 * Wolf Committee Meeting – Commissioners Baker, Thorburn, Linville, Anderson Location: Zoom Link (https://rossstrategic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F4JH9UPnTbqwEFjG1G4MGw) Join by telephone: 1 312 626 6799 or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 910 5069 1015

Wednesday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership meeting – Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council holds meeting to discuss vision for 2022-2026 Action Agenda

Join the web portion of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/91921298708?pwd=UkxYbkpaMWV2cHRuM3Z4SnNNdUU5QT09 Meeting ID: 919 2129 8708, Password: 786557. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782. Full Zoom instructions are included in the meeting agenda, which is available here: https://psp.wa.gov/board_meetings.php

Wednesday, Jun. 10 1:00 PM SBA regional press conference call on PPP progress – SBA Pacific Northwest Region Regional Administrator Jeremy Field provides an update on the progress of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including the recent enactment of the PPP Flexibility Act, information on remaining funds, and local business stories from the field, via press conference call for news media in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state

RSVP: https://SBApacNW-MediaCall-June10.eventbrite.com Please RSVP by 12 p.m. PDT. An email with the conference pass code will be sent out via email approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time of the event to all who registered in advance * Call at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, 2 p.m. Mountain Time, 12 p.m. Alaska Time

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 10 9:00 AM Webcast

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 11 10:00 AM Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 11 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Friday, Jun. 12 – Saturday, Jun. 13 The MoneyShow Seattle

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

