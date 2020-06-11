America Protests, ADVISORY

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLM MAINSTREAMED: For much of its seven-year existence, the Black Lives Matter movement has been a source of division. Amid the wave of protests sparked by George Floyd, it has gone mainstream – and activists are cautiously assessing how enthusiastic they should be. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos, by 11 a.m.

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLACK EMPLOYEES: As protests over police brutality erupted across the country, The Associated Press reviewed the diversity reports of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community. It found that their efforts to recruit, maintain and promote minorities within their own ranks have fallen short. SENT: 1015 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS TOPPLED: Protesters have torn down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue. SENT; developing. With COLUMBUS-STATUE-ARRESTS: Miami police say seven people were arrested for vandalizing statues of Christopher Columbus and Juan Ponce de León in the city.

BELGIUM-PROTESTS-REVILED KING: When the Black Lives Matter protests reached Belgium, they targeted the bloodstained legacy of King Leopold II, the monarch who held the Congo as his personal property and may have been responsible for the deaths of millions of Congolese more than a century ago. SENT: 1010 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-AFRICA’S POLICE: The killing of George Floyd in the United States has drawn comparisons of police abuses in South Africa and Kenya. SENT: 830 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-YOUNG VOTERS: Younger adults have led demonstrations and filled streets on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd, but whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question. SENT: 1020 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-LAFAYETTE PARK: The Trump administration’s use of smoke bombs and pepper balls to rout civil rights demonstrators from Lafayette Park near the White House has added a new chapter to the site’s storied history as a soapbox for social and political unrest. SENT: 1000 words, photos. With AMERICA PROTESTS-NATION’S CAPITAL: The barrier around Lafayette Park became an instant art gallery and a sounding board for the demonstrators. Now, with much of the temporary fencing around the White House coming down, there’s an effort to preserve the hundreds of pieces of instant American history.

AMERICA PROTESTS-CONGRESS-TIM SCOTT: The GOP is looking to Sen. Tim Scott for an answer on how to respond to national outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. The question is whether Scott, the lone black GOP senator, will be able to pull Republicans behind legislation in the roiling aftermath of Floyd’s death. SENT: 990 words, photos.

TRUMP-ANALYSIS: In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, President Donald Trump is increasingly leaning into many of the personal and policy instincts that helped him draw support from disaffected, largely white, Americans in the 2016 election. SENT: 1230 words, photos.

MLB-BLACK LIVES MATTER: Before the first pick was made at the amateur draft, Major League Baseball delivered a message: The sport stands fully behind the Black Lives Matter movement. SENT: 520 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE: Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests. SENT: 580 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SCHOOL POLICE: Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. SENT: 450 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WISCONSIN WORKOUT: A health club company is apologizing on behalf of a franchisee who posted an “I can’t breathe” workout at a gym in suburban Milwaukee. SENT: 210 words.

PROFESSOR-SOCIAL MEDIA: Celebrities from the former hit TV show “One Tree Hill,” are calling on a university in North Carolina to remove a professor after he called the state’s governor “Massa Cooper.” SENT: 390 words, photos.

Minneapolis police use of force among black people

Minneapolis police uses of force on black people higher than all other races

