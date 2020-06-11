BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICA PROTESTS SEATTLE ZONE

SEATTLE — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. SENT: 570 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS DELAWARE

DOVER, Del. — Federal prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against a Washington state resident charged with damaging a police vehicle during rioting that broke out in Delaware during a protest related to the death of George Floyd. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

NATIONAL GUARD UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

SEATTLE — The state of Washington is calling in the National Guard to help process unemployment benefit claims as officials grapple with a backlog caused in part by a fraud ring that stole more than half a billion dollars in aid, officials said Thursday. By Sally Ho. SENT: 600 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOLS: Washington schools expected to reopen this fall.

RAFTING CHILD DEATH: Teen dead in rafting accident southwest of Yakima.

CONVICTED RAPIST PRISON DEATH: Convicted rapist fatally beaten in Washington state prison.