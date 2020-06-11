Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has backed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s restrictions on the city’s police use of a common tear gas with a 14-day court order banning the agent except when a life is at risk. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez’s ruling came following about an hour of argument and watching video evidence of recent protests. The nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland and two protesters on Friday sued the city, seeking to bar the Portland police use of tear gas to disperse large crowds of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

SEATTLE (AP) — School leaders are booting officers off Seattle campuses for a year while the district reevaluates its partnership with the Police Department. Superintendent Denise Juneau shared the decision in a letter to families Tuesday. It’s part of the fallout over the city’s handling of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. At a meeting Wednesday, the school board signaled support for Juneau’s move when it proposed a resolution to temporarily suspend the city-funded roles of police officers who have been assigned to five campuses. Seattle police have faced criticism for using tear gas, pepper spray and other force against demonstrators.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday the state is working to implement a plan to test all staff and residents at long-term care facilities for coronavirus. Testing will start at care centers at the highest risk of having an outbreak. Most of those facilities are in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties. Currently long-term care facilities are restricting visitation of non-essential visitors and screening essential individuals prior to entering the building.