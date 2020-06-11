Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests. Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said Wednesday barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters. Police also have largely remained scarce in that area and in the several nights since, no major incidents have occurred as protests continue. Despite that, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night to criticize the governor and Seattle’s mayor, saying they should “take back” the city, and, “If you don’t do it, I will.” Officers previously used tear gas after they say they were assaulted with projectiles. Several officials say police overreacted.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a black man as he was being arrested by Tacoma police. It comes after new information emerged that a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy was at the scene when the man, Manuel Ellis, was detained and died on March 3. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Inslee said that the initial intention was to have the Washington State Patrol as the independent agency, but that it was recently learned a trooper was on the scene, and they’ve had to take a pause as officials gather more information about the trooper’s involvement.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Auditor will investigate the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits to criminals who used stolen identities to file claims during the coronavirus pandemic. State Auditor Pat McCarthy on Wednesday told Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature that there will be two special examinations of the fraud and loss of public funds at the state Employment Security Department One will be a probe to examine factors that led to delayed and improper payments for unemployment benefits and the second will be an information technology audit to examine potential weaknesses in the computer systems. Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said last week officials have recovered $333 million in fraudulent payments.