Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, has died. He was 96. The team announced Glickman’s death; no cause was given. Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team hat paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee. Glickman held a number of positions with the franchise, including general manager, before he retired in 1994.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer is set to resume its season with a tournament starting July 8 in Florida. The league suspended play March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak after its teams had played just two games. The league’s 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament to be played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. Teams will likely resume the season in their home markets following the tournament.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Groups that advocate for civil rights and women’s rights have joined notable athletes in asking the NCAA to move the first and second rounds of the 2021 men’s basketball tournament out of Idaho after the state passed a law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. A letter signed by a list of professional athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King, Jason Collins and Sue Bird calls for the NCAA to move the games set to be held next March at Boise State University. The Idaho law applies to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team won’t be open to transgender students who identify as female.