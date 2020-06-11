Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the children they have been fighting to find for months are dead after bodies of two children were uncovered in rural Idaho. The boy and his big sister have been missing since September. Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are in custody. A grandfather of one of the kids told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” Relatives of siblings Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV.

US delays repairs for Idaho road in grizzly bear habitat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are delaying repairs of an impassable northern Idaho road in important grizzly bear habitat near the Canadian border following a lawsuit. Court documents filed Wednesday say work to reopen about 5 miles of the dirt road because of threats to border security will wait until 2021 instead of starting this summer. The Center for Biological Diversity in March sued the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, claiming that reopening the road will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Selkirk Mountains. U.S. officials want to patrol the road because they fear people illegally cross the border in that area.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives were suspicious and then police got involved after 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan hadn’t been seen in far too long. Soon strangers around the world were following the case, transfixed by the strange circumstances surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell. The investigation now includes the deaths of their former spouses, rumors of doomsday cult-like beliefs and a sudden move to Hawaii. The case took a grim turn this week when investigators announced they found human remains while searching Chad Daybell’s property in rural Idaho. Relatives say the bodies belong to the missing kids.

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to the couple’s doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Chad Daybell was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence Tuesday. He had married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who has since been charged with child abandonment. Then-7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say the couple lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts.

Relatives: Bodies found are 2 kids missing since September

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the bodies of two children uncovered in rural Idaho are a boy and his big sister who have been missing since September. Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are behind bars. Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandfather told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” Relatives of both JJ and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV. The case drew global attention with its ties to the Daybells’ doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses.

Governor eyes coronavirus aid distribution tied to tax limit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and lawmakers have announced a plan allowing cities and counties to tap into $200 million of federal coronavirus relief money to pay police and other public safety workers as long as property taxes are also reduced. The plan announced Monday is using part of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money to help with the pandemic. Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize specific details. Property taxes became a top issue in the legislative session earlier this year as explosive growth in parts of the state caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes.