Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

AMERICA PROTESTS OREGON

Judge grants order barring most Portland police tear gas use

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has backed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s restrictions on the city’s police use of a common tear gas with a 14-day court order banning the agent except when a life is at risk. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez’s ruling came following about an hour of argument and watching video evidence of recent protests. The nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland and two protesters on Friday sued the city, seeking to bar the Portland police use of tear gas to disperse large crowds of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.

SEATTLE SCHOOLS-POLICE OFFICERS

Seattle schools to remove officers from campuses

SEATTLE (AP) — School leaders are booting officers off Seattle campuses for a year while the district reevaluates its partnership with the Police Department. Superintendent Denise Juneau shared the decision in a letter to families Tuesday. It’s part of the fallout over the city’s handling of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. At a meeting Wednesday, the school board signaled support for Juneau’s move when it proposed a resolution to temporarily suspend the city-funded roles of police officers who have been assigned to five campuses. Seattle police have faced criticism for using tear gas, pepper spray and other force against demonstrators.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME TESTING

Oregon nursing homes will test all residents for COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday the state is working to implement a plan to test all staff and residents at long-term care facilities for coronavirus. Testing will start at care centers at the highest risk of having an outbreak. Most of those facilities are in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties. Currently long-term care facilities are restricting visitation of non-essential visitors and screening essential individuals prior to entering the building.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

State: Virus outbreak at North Bend prison resolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State public health officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a North Bend prison has been resolved. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the minimum-security prison at one point had 25 infected inmates and three infected employees. It is one of four state prisons with confirmed cases of the virus. A spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority said in an email that an outbreak is considered over 28 days after the date of the last onset of symptoms for people with confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases, with at least 169 deaths.

AMERICA PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Columbus statue pulled down in St. Paul

Protesters have pulled down a statute of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol. A rope was thrown around the 10-foot bronze statue and it was pulled off its stone pedestal. The protesters included Dakota and Ojibwe Indians who consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. State Patrol troopers in helmets stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Native American singing and drumming. The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statue so it could be taken away.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Cases at seafood plant cause spike in Oregon COVID numbers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 120 workers at a seafood plant on the coast of Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, causing a spike in the state’s COVID-19 numbers. About 95% were asymptomatic. Health officials have reported about 5,000 positive cases in the state, with at least 169 deaths. Pacific Seafood has since suspended all operations at the Newport, Oregon, facility. Lincoln County Public Health officials are working on contact tracing and urging people, who know they have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-isolate.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OREGON

Portland mayor lays out first steps for police reform

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he will make policing changes that include ending the use of patrol officers on public transit and redirecting $7 million from the police budget and $5 million from other city funds to communities of color. Wheeler said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that he also planned to dissolve the police gun violence reduction team, ban choke holds and reform the use of consent searches in traffic stops. He said bold action is necessary in the wake of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.