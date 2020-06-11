Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Police want to return to shuttered precinct amid protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests. Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said Wednesday barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters. Police also have largely remained scarce in that area and in the several nights since, no major incidents have occurred as protests continue. Despite that, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night to criticize the governor and Seattle’s mayor, saying they should “take back” the city, and, “If you don’t do it, I will.” Officers previously used tear gas after they say they were assaulted with projectiles. Several officials say police overreacted.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

Governor orders new investigation in police restraint death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a black man as he was being arrested by Tacoma police. It comes after new information emerged that a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy was at the scene when the man, Manuel Ellis, was detained and died on March 3. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Inslee said that the initial intention was to have the Washington State Patrol as the independent agency, but that it was recently learned a trooper was on the scene, and they’ve had to take a pause as officials gather more information about the trooper’s involvement.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

Auditor will examine huge theft of unemployment benefits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Auditor will investigate the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits to criminals who used stolen identities to file claims during the coronavirus pandemic. State Auditor Pat McCarthy on Wednesday told Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature that there will be two special examinations of the fraud and loss of public funds at the state Employment Security Department One will be a probe to examine factors that led to delayed and improper payments for unemployment benefits and the second will be an information technology audit to examine potential weaknesses in the computer systems. Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said last week officials have recovered $333 million in fraudulent payments.

SEATTLE SCHOOLS-POLICE OFFICERS

Seattle schools to remove officers from campuses

SEATTLE (AP) — School leaders are booting officers off Seattle campuses for a year while the district reevaluates its partnership with the Police Department. Superintendent Denise Juneau shared the decision in a letter to families Tuesday. It’s part of the fallout over the city’s handling of recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. At a meeting Wednesday, the school board signaled support for Juneau’s move when it proposed a resolution to temporarily suspend the city-funded roles of police officers who have been assigned to five campuses. Seattle police have faced criticism for using tear gas, pepper spray and other force against demonstrators.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-REPAIRS

Seattle considers replacing cracked bridge with tunnel

SEATTLE (AP) — City leaders have discussed replacing the West Seattle Bridge with a tunnel or more traditional bridge options after engineers discovered growing infrastructure cracks in March. The Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Department of Transportation announced it may also put $2 million in federal money toward initial planning for the project instead of funding downtown programs. The moves came after the city announced last week that it is soliciting engineering companies to compete for up to $150 million for a construction contract. The city has yet to determine whether to replace or repair the cracked bridge.

AMERICA PROTESTS-WASHINGTON STATE

Black Lives Matter sues over violent Seattle police tactics

SEATTLE (AP) — A Black Lives Matter group is suing the Seattle Police Department to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County filed the emergency lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday. Officers have used tear gas, pepper spray and other less-lethal weapons against crowds that have demonstrated against racism and police brutality. The city attorney’s office said it is reviewing the complaint. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to peaceful protesters who were subjected to chemical weapons. They promised a ban on using one type of tear gas, but officers used it again.

PESTICIDE CONTAMINATION

Working group to address pesticide contamination in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Ecology has created a working group to address and resolve issues stemming from lead arsenate contamination on former orchard lands in Yakima after receiving an increasing number of calls from concerned homeowners and developers. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Yakima was built on lands that were sprayed with pesticides that would break down into lead and arsenate contaminants. Those chemicals could cause several types of cancer. The Legacy Pesticide Working Group is tasked with studying the issue and finding solutions to ensure people are not exposed. The group had its first meeting in February and is expected to meet this month.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL WORKERS

Volunteers reopening some federal offices closed in pandemic

More of the first volunteers are starting to trickle back to their desks at federal agencies in the coronavirus lockdown. In the third month after Americans began sheltering in place and worksites began closing, the Energy Department says the first voluntary returns of a small number of headquarters workers began Monday. The State Department and Agriculture Department also have some workers returning to job places this month. But a surge in cases in Boston and Dallas has led the Environmental Protection Agency to put on hold its timeline for getting workers back to regional offices there.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: English city hauls toppled statue out of harbor

A statue of a 17th-century slave trader that was toppled by anti-racism protesters in Bristol, England, has been fished out of the harbor by city authorities. Bristol City Council says the bronze statue of Edward Colston was recovered early Thursday morning to avoid drawing a crowd. The council says it has been taken to a “secure location” and will end up in a museum. Colston built a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic, and left most of his money to charity. After years of debate about his statue, Black Lives Matter protesters hauled it down on Sunday and dumped it in the harbor. The act has reinvigorated calls for the removal of other statues from Britain’s imperial past.