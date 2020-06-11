Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:00 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. By Sara Cline. SENT: 150 words.

PARK RENAMED BLACK LEADER

PORTLAND, Ore. — A newly redeveloped park in Northeast Portland is being renamed to honor a prominent black female leader, removing a moniker with racist connotations. SENT: 350 words.

AMERICA PROTESTS SEATTLE ZONE

SEATTLE — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. SENT: 570 words. Will be updated. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

SCHOOL OFFICER LEAVE: School resource officer north of Salem placed on leave.

