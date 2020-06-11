WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
4-4-5
(four, four, five)Keno
04-05-14-15-21-26-38-41-43-45-49-54-59-60-61-63-65-75-78-80
(four, five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)Match 4
07-14-18-20
(seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
