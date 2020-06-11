AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 11 1:50 PM Agriculture Secretary Perdue in Washington state and Idaho – Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue participates in Farmers to Families Food Box event at the Eat Good Cafe in Liberty Lake, WA, with Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, including a tour and food box demonstration (1:50 PM PDT, and followed by a media availability) * The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been ‘significantly impacted’ by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to people in need * Later, Secretary Perdue will visit Idaho Forest Group Athol Mill in Athol, ID, and holds a forestry roundtable with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher (3:50 PM PDT, and followed by a media availability)

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications, press@oc.usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623

NOTE: Attendance will be limited to 10 reporters at each event. Media interested in covering the event should RSVP to press@usda.gov by June 10, at 7:00pm ET

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 11 10:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 11 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 12 – Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: The MoneyShow Seattle – CANCELED: The MoneyShow Seattle * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://conferences.moneyshow.com/moneyshow-seattle/, https://twitter.com/MoneyShows

Contacts: MoneyShow, Support@moneyshow.com, 1 800 970 4355

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 13 University of Washington Commencement ceremonies, held virtually – University of Washington Commencement ceremonies * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.washington.edu/, https://twitter.com/UW

Contacts: Victor Balta, University of Washington , balta@uw.edu, 1 206 543 2580

https://www.washington.edu/graduation/registrationorder-form/