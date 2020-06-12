Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho can move to the fourth and final stage of his plan to return to regular activity during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes despite a bump in infections, including among healthcare workers. The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Saturday that will allow gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing, but should protect workers with physical distancing and other measures. Visits to senior living facilities can resume as well. The wearing of face coverings should continue when people go out in public.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the children they have been fighting to find for months are dead after bodies of two children were uncovered in rural Idaho. The boy and his big sister have been missing since September. Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are in custody. A grandfather of one of the kids told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” Relatives of siblings Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are delaying repairs of an impassable northern Idaho road in important grizzly bear habitat near the Canadian border following a lawsuit. Court documents filed Wednesday say work to reopen about 5 miles of the dirt road because of threats to border security will wait until 2021 instead of starting this summer. The Center for Biological Diversity in March sued the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, claiming that reopening the road will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Selkirk Mountains. U.S. officials want to patrol the road because they fear people illegally cross the border in that area.

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.