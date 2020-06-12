Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials said Thursday part of the reason for the increased case number is due to the expansion of “widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases” and recent workplace outbreaks. Thursday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,237 with 171 deaths. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday evening that in light of the case increase she will for one week pause pending county applications for reopening.

UNDATED (AP) — State prosecutors have added their support for a bill that would help ensure disciplinary actions against officers cannot be later reversed by an outside arbitrator. The Oregon District Attorneys’ Association now joins state police chiefs, sheriffs and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in urging Gov. Kate Brown to convene a special session to pass the bill, which has twice failed in regular legislative sessions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that momentum is growing for lawmakers to pass new police accountability legislation this summer in a special legislative session, as widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday. Mayor London Breed said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community. Breed said the city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in the western Oregon city of Eugene. That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.