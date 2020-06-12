Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Seattle officers captured on video punching a protester and pressing a knee into another’s neck appear to violate policies on using force against suspects. The run-ins came just days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests. With calls growing for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. An instructor at Washington state’s police academy says officers’ “skills start to degrade immediately.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland continued protesting the death of George Floyd for the 15th day oafter city officials tried but did not come to agreement on budget plans. Mayor Ted Wheeler had said he planned to make $7 million in cuts, including by getting rid of three police units and planned to divert that money and $5 million more to programs that help people of color. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of people testified Wednesday and Thursday that city officials should take more drastic actions to begin to address systemic racism in the Portland Police Bureau. The Portland City Council ultimately failed to agree on the budget plans as they stood Thursday.

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.