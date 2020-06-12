Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expressing regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick when given the opportunity. Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled. At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because Carroll viewed Kaepernick as a starter, not a backup. In hindsight, he says he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson’s backup.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum will miss the WNBA season after tearing her left Achilles tendon. Plum underwent season-ending surgery after tearing the tendon earlier this week. The team says she is expected to make a full recovery. Plum left Washington as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and was entering her fourth season after being the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Aces, who were then in San Antonio.