Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon announces largest virus count, Gov. pauses reopening

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials said Thursday part of the reason for the increased case number is due to the expansion of “widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases” and recent workplace outbreaks. Thursday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,237 with 171 deaths. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday evening that in light of the case increase she will for one week pause pending county applications for reopening.

OREGON-POLICE BILLS

Prosecutors support bill about police disciplinary action

State prosecutors have added their support for a bill that would help ensure disciplinary actions against officers cannot be later reversed by an outside arbitrator. The Oregon District Attorneys’ Association now joins state police chiefs, sheriffs and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in urging Gov. Kate Brown to convene a special session to pass the bill, which has twice failed in regular legislative sessions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that momentum is growing for lawmakers to pass new police accountability legislation this summer in a special legislative session, as widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SAN FRANCISCO POLICE

San Francisco police won’t respond to non-criminal calls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday. Mayor London Breed said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community. Breed said the city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in the western Oregon city of Eugene. That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SCHOOL-POLICE

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

PARK RENAMED BLACK LEADER

Portland renames renovated park for prominent black leader

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A newly redeveloped park in Northeast Portland is being renamed to honor a prominent black female leader, removing a moniker with racist connotations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the green space and playground formerly known as Lynchview Park will be called Verdell Burdine Rutherford Park, city officials announced Wednesday. It honors Rutherford, a civil rights leader and historian who lived in Oregon from 1913 to 2001. As president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP she helped pass the Public Accommodations Bill, also known as the Oregon Civil Rights Bill, which in 1953 outlawed discrimination in public places on the basis of “race, religion, color or national origin.”

SCHOOL OFFICER-LEAVE

School resource officer north of Salem placed on leave

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave following concerns about alleged social media activity suggesting “violence.” The Statesman Journal reports the Woodburn Police Department received information from a community member this week prompting an investigation. Officials say the officer was reassigned from the school program and placed on leave due to the “urgency of the allegations.” The officer has not been identified and details of the social media activity have not been immediately released. Officials say the investigation will be completed as swiftly as possible to “get to the truth … and make decisions about this matter.”

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SEATTLE-ZONE

Trump fumes as protesters stake out festive zone in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.

AMERICA PROTESTS OREGON

Judge grants order barring most Portland police tear gas use

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has backed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s restrictions on the city’s police use of a common tear gas with a 14-day court order banning the agent except when a life is at risk. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez’s ruling came following about an hour of argument and watching video evidence of recent protests. The nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland and two protesters on Friday sued the city, seeking to bar the Portland police use of tear gas to disperse large crowds of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.