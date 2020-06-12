Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Experts: Police ‘woefully undertrained’ in use of force

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Seattle officers captured on video punching a protester and pressing a knee into another’s neck appear to violate policies on using force against suspects. The run-ins came just days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests. With calls growing for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. An instructor at Washington state’s police academy says officers’ “skills start to degrade immediately.”

Protests continue for 15th day in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in Portland continued protesting the death of George Floyd for the 15th day oafter city officials tried but did not come to agreement on budget plans. Mayor Ted Wheeler had said he planned to make $7 million in cuts, including by getting rid of three police units and planned to divert that money and $5 million more to programs that help people of color. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of people testified Wednesday and Thursday that city officials should take more drastic actions to begin to address systemic racism in the Portland Police Bureau. The Portland City Council ultimately failed to agree on the budget plans as they stood Thursday.

Trump fumes as protesters stake out festive zone in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Washington schools expected to reopen this fall

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s schools leader says he expects school districts to reopen buildings and return to in-person learning this fall as long as public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic allow it. The Seattle Times reports state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and a work group of over 120 educators, parents, students and community organizations released a 47-page document with new guidance Thursday that shows what face-to-face instruction could look like. How and whether schools reopen depends, at least in part, on what phase their county is in as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. But for now, education officials said, schools should plan to resume class in-person.

Police want to return to shuttered precinct amid protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests. Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette said Wednesday barriers were removed from the front of the precinct after it became a flashpoint between officers and protesters. Police also have largely remained scarce in that area and in the several nights since, no major incidents have occurred as protests continue. Despite that, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night to criticize the governor and Seattle’s mayor, saying they should “take back” the city, and, “If you don’t do it, I will.” Officers previously used tear gas after they say they were assaulted with projectiles. Several officials say police overreacted.

Teen dead in rafting accident southwest of Yakima

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say an eighth-grade student has drowned in a rafting accident on a river southwest of Yakima near Glenwood. The Tri-City Herald reports that 14-year-old Jezell Barrera was part of a family group that took two rafts on the Klickitat River on Saturday when the raft she was on hit an underwater log and flipped. Klickitat County coroner David Quesnel says Barrera was wearing a life jacket but became trapped underwater. Barrera was born in Richland and was lifelong resident of the area. She is survived by her parents Francisco Barrera and Mergen Bucio.

Convicted rapist fatally beaten in Washington state prison

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A 70-year-old man convicted of multiple child sex offenses died Friday in a Washington state prison after he was beaten by multiple inmates. The Daily News reported that Robert Munger was serving his 43-year prison sentence at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County when he was attacked. Department of Corrections spokesperson Janelle Guthrie said he died at a medical facility in the area. Guthrie declined to comment further. The case is under investigation. Guthrie says an autopsy was requested and a critical incident review of his death is underway. No further information was provided.

Governor orders new investigation in police restraint death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered an independent investigation into the death of a black man as he was being arrested by Tacoma police. It comes after new information emerged that a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy was at the scene when the man, Manuel Ellis, was detained and died on March 3. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Inslee said that the initial intention was to have the Washington State Patrol as the independent agency, but that it was recently learned a trooper was on the scene, and they’ve had to take a pause as officials gather more information about the trooper’s involvement.

Washington state resident faces charges in Delaware unrest

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against a Washington state resident charged with damaging a police vehicle in rioting that broke out in Delaware during a protest related to the death of George Floyd. The complaint filed Monday accuses 21-year-old Adrian Wood of engaging in civil disorder that obstructs, impedes, or interferes with a law enforcement officer engaged in lawful performance of his official duties. The offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Authorities say Wood admitted throwing a brick through the window of a marked police cruiser during a protest May 30 in Wilmington.