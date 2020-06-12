AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

Friday, Jun. 12 12:00 PM Dem Reps. Debbie Dingell and Pramila Jayapal ‘Medicare for All Caucus’ virtual event – Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell and Pramila Jayapal hold ‘Medicare for All Caucus’ virtual panel discussion on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has ‘exposed cracks in the for-profit health care system’

Friday, Jun. 12 – Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: The MoneyShow Seattle – CANCELED: The MoneyShow Seattle * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Saturday, Jun. 13 University of Washington Commencement ceremonies, held virtually – University of Washington Commencement ceremonies * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Sunday, Jun. 14 – Wednesday, Jun. 17 CANCELED: 8th International Conference on Innovations in Travel Modeling – CANCELED: 8th International Conference on Innovations in Travel Modeling, sponsored by the Transportation Research Board * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF ‘National Day of Unity’ – National Flag Foundation ‘National Day of Unity’, with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

