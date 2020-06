AP - Oregon-Northwest

Editors:

The Associated Press on Friday incorrectly reported one of the winning Mega Millions numbers for that night. This has since been corrected in all feeds.

The winning numbers were:

9-14-57-67-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

(nine, fourteen, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)

The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The AP