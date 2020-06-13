Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the governor’s shutdown orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The court overturned the ruling of a judge from a conservative and rural part of the state that Gov. Kate Brown’s restricting of activities had been nullified after a time limit. The high court said Brown’s powers under the state of emergency she declared on March 8 continue until the state of emergency is ended by her or the Legislature. Brown has noted a sharp increase in coronavirus cases this week and has prohibited county officials from loosening restrictions for at least one week.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah and Oregon have hit the pause button, putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. But there is no turning back in such states as Texas, California, Arkansas and Arizona despite flashing warning signs there, too. One by one, states are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. And many governors are coming down on the side of jobs, even though an Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials said Thursday part of the reason for the increased case number is due to the expansion of “widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases” and recent workplace outbreaks. Thursday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,237 with 171 deaths. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday evening that in light of the case increase she will for one week pause pending county applications for reopening.

UNDATED (AP) — State prosecutors have added their support for a bill that would help ensure disciplinary actions against officers cannot be later reversed by an outside arbitrator. The Oregon District Attorneys’ Association now joins state police chiefs, sheriffs and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in urging Gov. Kate Brown to convene a special session to pass the bill, which has twice failed in regular legislative sessions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that momentum is growing for lawmakers to pass new police accountability legislation this summer in a special legislative session, as widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue.