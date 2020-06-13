Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered Seattle police to temporarily stop using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices to break up peaceful protests. The two-week order Friday is a victory for groups who say authorities overreacted to recent demonstrations over police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. A Black Lives Matter group sued the Seattle Police Department this week to halt the violent tactics it has used to break up largely peaceful protests in recent days. The mayor and police chief have apologized. But the police chief has said some demonstrators violently targeted police, throwing projectiles and ignoring orders to disperse.

SEATTLE (AP) — For nearly a week, people opposing police brutality and racial injustice have turned a Seattle neighborhood into ground zero for their protests. They’ve created a carnival-like atmosphere with speakers and drum circles near a largely abandoned police station. It’s angered President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to “go in” to stop the “anarchists” he says have taken over the liberal city after officers withdrew to ease tensions. Washington’s governor and Seattle’s mayor have rebuked Trump and say local officials are trying to find a peaceful resolution following demonstrations that turned violent last weekend.

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — As calls grow for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force. That leaves them unprepared to handle tense situations. Better training can’t fix all the issues facing the nation’s police departments, but experts believe it would have a big impact. An instructor at Washington state’s police academy says officers are “woefully undertrained” and despite the training they do get, their “skills start to degrade immediately.” The amount of training varies by state, and the requirements for continued learning once officers are on the job can be minimal.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some political leaders in Washington’s second-largest city are criticizing people who have shown up armed to silently watch protesters participating in Spokane’s recent weekend Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The Spokesman-Review says the politicians have labeled them as “armed vigilantes.” Officials who signed the statement include Mayor Nadine Woodward, the entire Spokane City Council, state legislators and some members of the city’s school board. The protests were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There have been no confrontations in Spokane between the armed people and the protesters. Another protest is scheduled for Sunday.