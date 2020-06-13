Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expressing regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick when given the opportunity. Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled. At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because Carroll viewed Kaepernick as a starter, not a backup. In hindsight, he says he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson’s backup.