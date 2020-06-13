Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING KIDS-COMMUNITY MOURNS

With the search for 2 kids at an end, a community mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The discovery of two bodies on a rural Idaho property this week has marked a tragic break in a long-running and bizarre case involving two missing children and their mother’s doomsday beliefs. It also marked a new chapter of heartbreak for the tight-knit Idaho community where the kids briefly lived, with vigils planned and memorials springing up alongside the property. Relatives of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan say the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property belong to the kids. Their mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, is facing child abandonment charges, and her new husband is charged with destroying or hiding human remains.

MEDICAID EXPANSION-IDAHO

Idaho Medicaid expansion numbers continue to rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 80,000 Idaho residents through early June have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said Friday that signups are averaging about 5% a month and will likely reach the estimated 91,000 who meet requirements. Officials also say that the overall number of people signing up for Medicaid has picked up as the economy has struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and is now at about 345,000. Enrollment for Medicaid expansion started Nov. 1, with coverage beginning Jan. 1. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho governor gives OK to lift more virus restrictions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho can move to the fourth and final stage of his plan to return to regular activity during the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes despite a bump in infections, including among healthcare workers. The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Saturday that will allow gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken. Employers can resume unrestricted staffing, but should protect workers with physical distancing and other measures. Visits to senior living facilities can resume as well. The wearing of face coverings should continue when people go out in public.

AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-IDAHO

Family: Kids missing since September found dead in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the children they have been fighting to find for months are dead after bodies of two children were uncovered in rural Idaho. The boy and his big sister have been missing since September. Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are in custody. A grandfather of one of the kids told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” Relatives of siblings Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV.

BORDER ROAD-LAWSUIT

US delays repairs for Idaho road in grizzly bear habitat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are delaying repairs of an impassable northern Idaho road in important grizzly bear habitat near the Canadian border following a lawsuit. Court documents filed Wednesday say work to reopen about 5 miles of the dirt road because of threats to border security will wait until 2021 instead of starting this summer. The Center for Biological Diversity in March sued the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, claiming that reopening the road will harm grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Selkirk Mountains. U.S. officials want to patrol the road because they fear people illegally cross the border in that area.

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-SEATTLE-ZONE

Trump fumes as protesters stake out festive zone in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. Trump tweeted that anarchists had taken over the city and told Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan, “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.” Inslee tweeted Thursday that the military is meant to protect Americans, “not the fragility of an insecure president.” Over the weekend, police were sharply criticized by City Council members and other elected leaders. Since officers dialed back their tactics, the demonstrations have largely been peaceful.