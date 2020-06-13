Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon Supreme Court upholds governor’s shutdown orders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the governor’s shutdown orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The court overturned the ruling of a judge from a conservative and rural part of the state that Gov. Kate Brown’s restricting of activities had been nullified after a time limit. The high court said Brown’s powers under the state of emergency she declared on March 8 continue until the state of emergency is ended by her or the Legislature. Brown has noted a sharp increase in coronavirus cases this week and has prohibited county officials from loosening restrictions for at least one week.

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah and Oregon have hit the pause button, putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. But there is no turning back in such states as Texas, California, Arkansas and Arizona despite flashing warning signs there, too. One by one, states are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. And many governors are coming down on the side of jobs, even though an Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.

Oregon announces largest virus count, Gov. pauses reopening

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases, marking the highest daily count in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials said Thursday part of the reason for the increased case number is due to the expansion of “widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases” and recent workplace outbreaks. Thursday’s cases bring the new total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon to 5,237 with 171 deaths. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday evening that in light of the case increase she will for one week pause pending county applications for reopening.

Prosecutors support bill about police disciplinary action

State prosecutors have added their support for a bill that would help ensure disciplinary actions against officers cannot be later reversed by an outside arbitrator. The Oregon District Attorneys’ Association now joins state police chiefs, sheriffs and a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in urging Gov. Kate Brown to convene a special session to pass the bill, which has twice failed in regular legislative sessions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that momentum is growing for lawmakers to pass new police accountability legislation this summer in a special legislative session, as widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality continue.

San Francisco police won’t respond to non-criminal calls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday. Mayor London Breed said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community. Breed said the city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in the western Oregon city of Eugene. That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.

Oakland district moves closer to eliminating school police

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland’s school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of young black people. Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and a majority of the school board support the proposal introduced at Wednesday’s meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks. Critics have argued that police on campus disproportionately arrest black students. The measure is named for George Floyd, the black man whose death after he was restrained by police has sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Portland renames renovated park for prominent black leader

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A newly redeveloped park in Northeast Portland is being renamed to honor a prominent black female leader, removing a moniker with racist connotations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the green space and playground formerly known as Lynchview Park will be called Verdell Burdine Rutherford Park, city officials announced Wednesday. It honors Rutherford, a civil rights leader and historian who lived in Oregon from 1913 to 2001. As president of the Portland chapter of the NAACP she helped pass the Public Accommodations Bill, also known as the Oregon Civil Rights Bill, which in 1953 outlawed discrimination in public places on the basis of “race, religion, color or national origin.”

School resource officer north of Salem placed on leave

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn school resource officer has been placed on administrative leave following concerns about alleged social media activity suggesting “violence.” The Statesman Journal reports the Woodburn Police Department received information from a community member this week prompting an investigation. Officials say the officer was reassigned from the school program and placed on leave due to the “urgency of the allegations.” The officer has not been identified and details of the social media activity have not been immediately released. Officials say the investigation will be completed as swiftly as possible to “get to the truth … and make decisions about this matter.”